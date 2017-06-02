Selena Gomez showed some love for The Weeknd with an adorable beanie from his merch collection as she goofed off with her bud! Did this officially make Sel & Abel the world’s cutest couple?

Selena Gomez rocked an adorable black beanie as she hung out with her gal pal Theresa Marie Mingus. The 24 year-old’s super cute accessory with the “XO” patch in the center proved that it was from her beau The Weeknd’s merch collection. She has got to be the most supportive girlfriend ever and we’re loving it! “I gotta eat cake cause it’s someone’s birthday somewhere,” Theresa joked in her Instagram caption as she downed some delicious looking cake as Sel sipped her drink for an adorable Boomerang. She looked casual and hot in a black crop top to match her beanie.

Selena and The Weeknd, 27, have reportedly really enjoyed their relaxed and normal relationship. “It’s so refreshing to her to be in this healthy, loving, happy relationship — and it’s just so simple,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s all about love, respect, and making each other happy. Selena is truly in heaven, just as she deserves to be!” She couldn’t even keep her contagious giddy feeling to herself.

I gotta eat cake cause it's someone's birthday somewhere @selenagomez A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The “Bad Liar” singer admitted that the track was about being in the honeymoon stage of a relationship, which she said she has always loved. “I’m a sucker for that feeling; It’s the best feeling in the whole world,” she told Power96 Miami. She explained that the song was about not being able to “play it cool…” to the point that you change things about yourself, which Sel said never to do. She definitely seemed to have found her Prince Charming in Abel!

HollywoodLifers, do you love how Selena supports The Weeknd? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.