Selena Gomez Flaunts Abs In Sexy Outfit As She Jets Out To Reunite With The Weeknd

So fine! Selena Gomez is looking the best that she ever has these days, and flaunted her amazing abs in a black crop top. We’ve got the pics where the hottie was flying out of LA to see her boyfriend The Weeknd and was definitely dressed to impress.

Gorgeous! The Weeknd is the luckiest guy in the world to have Selena Gomez as his girlfriend, and being in love has her looking better than ever. The 24-year-old spent the week in LA due to work commitments, and was totally ready for the weekend to come so she could fly out to reunite with her sweetie. She obviously wanted to look her best for her man as she headed out of L.A.X. on June 2, wearing a super sexy black outfit that included a crop top which showed off her amazingly toned abs. She paired it with a super chic black leather biker’s jacket and a stylish pair of slacks. So sexy yet classy!

Seriously, who looks this super hot to get on an airplane? Photographs of the singer hit the web almost immediately so The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — knows how amazing she’s going to look when she greets him. She’s on her way to see him on the East Coast as he’s got several upcoming shows in the NYC area, and Selly’s proven time and again she’s willing to fly anywhere in the world just to be with him.

Sel showed that she’s his number one fan earlier in the day while hanging out with her bestie Theresa Marie Mingus, who shared an Instagram video of herself eating from a giant cake while the “Hands to Myself” singer could be seen behind her drinking from what looked to be a glass of red wine. She was wearing his black “XO” beanie from Abel’s merch collection while rocking the same cute crop top she wore to the airport. Only we didn’t get as good a look at her abs as we did when she made the hallways of L.A.X. her own personal catwalk!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that this is the best that Selena has ever looked?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.