Girl, 6, Dragged Into Water By Sea Lion May Now Have Serious Infection From Nasty Bite

The 6-year-old girl who had a not-so-fun encounter with a Canadian sea lion is currently being treated for a superficial bite wound, reports NPR. Both her parents and marine life experts are extremely concerned for the young girl, because there is a chance that she contracted an infection called “seal finger”. This is caused when bacteria from a mammal’s mouth makes it onto a human’s skin, which could have occurred when the little girl received her superficial wound. Thankfully the little girl doesn’t appear to have the infection, according to the report, though she is being properly treated with antibiotics as a precaution.

The little girl wasn’t seriously injured when the sea lion grabbed her and pulled her into the water, though she was definitely shaken up by the incident. However, her parents weren’t concerned about the superficial wound until they saw that marine life experts talking about the possibility of infection on television. “The family contacted the Vancouver Aquarium for help, after one of the facility’s mammal trainers spoke about the condition during several interviews over the weekend,” the spokeswoman for the aquarium told ABC News. “The family saw the media reports and got in touch with us. She did get a superficial wound, and she’s going to get the right treatment.”

Meanwhile, the little girl’s father is fighting back against those who claim this happened because his family was feeding the sea lion. In an interview, he shared that there was “somebody beside them that was trying to feed” the sea lion. Thankfully the girl’s grandfather didn’t hesitate to jump into the water after her and pull her out, which definitely saved her life. We’re so glad to hear that she’s doing okay and being properly treated for her injuries!

