Scott Disick Has ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ Amid Wild Party Spree: He Misses Kourt & Kids

Oh, Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex has been on a two-week international party spree which got him banned from seeing his kids. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on June 2 that Scott has finally ‘hit rock bottom’ and misses his family.

Once again, Scott Disick, 34, is emerging from a bender realizing that he messed up, big time. He’s been travelling Europe, partying and hanging out with gorgeous women, first in Cannes, then in Monaco, finally in Ibiza. But his behavior got his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, furious, and she’s gone so far as to ban him from seeing the kids until he cleans up! At first he didn’t care, and kept on partying, but now it’s coming back to bite him. See pics of Scott partying.

“Scott has finally hit rock bottom and he doesn’t know what to do next,” a Calabasas insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has not seen his children in weeks and misses them desperately.” And it’s not just about his kids. He feels terrible for upsetting his ex too! “He has a broken heart over Kourtney whom he misses dearly also.”

Apparently, his many flings were just a coping mechanism, but it didn’t work. “He has been burying his pain in cheap romances,” the insider explained. “What he really longs for are the good times when his family was together, he misses his old life. He is in pain, is at his wit’s end, and is ready for a change.” Hopefully he finally makes that change.

