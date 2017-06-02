Scarlett Johansson Sympathizes With Ivanka Trump: ‘Hard To Put Yourself’ In Her Position

Although mere months ago Scarlett Johansson slammed Ivanka Trump’s quiet approach to activism, she’s now able to sympathize with the first daughter — here’s why.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, smolders on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s July 2017 issue, as the actress took the opportunity to continue to advocate for Planned Parenthood, even opening up with a new outlook on Ivanka Trump. Scarlett has always been vocal about her beliefs and uses her platform to share her passions, which is exactly what she did when she famously called Ivanka “disappointing” and “cowardly” at the Women in the World conference on April 6 in NYC. Prior to her appearance at the conference, Scarlett mocked the first daughter when she appeared on Saturday Night Live in the “Complicit” sketch.

Well, less than two months later, the actress offered up a new perspective and further explained her views on Ivanka. “I’m not asking her to come out and talk about something she doesn’t believe in…I know it’s complicated. It’s her father. Can you imagine? Maybe she’s afraid she’ll be abandoned. It’s hard to put yourself in somebody’s position like that. But how do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she’ll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in—whatever that might happen to be,” she said.

Scarlett understands that speaking out about her beliefs on social media is a risk, but she hopes to set a positive example for her daughter and inspire others to do the same. “Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right? Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful. I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury,” she said.

