Rob Kardashian Terrified Blac Chyna Will Dump Him For Good If She Thinks He’s Dating

Rob Kardashian is stuck between a rock and a hard place. He wants to move on from ex Blac Chyna, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s also terrified that she’ll dump him for good if she thinks he’s dating other women.

If anyone has some good dating advice to offer Rob Kardashian, 30, now would be the time. How do you get over someone you’re still in love with? Even though the sock designer has reportedly been spending time with Meghan James, ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, still has a solid grip on his heart. “Rob still loves Chyna and ideally wants to be with her and her alone,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He hates how they fight but in the end she‘s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she doesn’t want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work.”

This could explain why the reality star totally denied all reports that he’s hanging out with Meghan. “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something,” he wrote on Instagram AND Twitter next to bunch of crying-laughing emojis. Did you noticed that he misspelled her name? Was that on purpose to diss her? “Not true never even met her or heard of her before.” Of course there’s another explanation for why Rob could be denying their relationship so suddenly and harshly. “He’s terrified that Chyna will flip and dump him for good is she thinks he’s dating some other chick,” the source continues. “He’s assured her that he isn’t hooking up with anyone and just wants to be a family man with Dream.”

But wait a minute, isn’t Chyna being a little hypocritical? It was just the other day that she was caught red-handed FaceTiming a mystery dude from her phone. When photographers caught up with the former stripper in Washington D.C, they captured the exact moment that she was chatting with another man on her way to the car. BUSTED!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna are completely over? Tell us below!

