Rasheeda Reveals Rumors Don’t Phase Her As Kirk’s Love Child Drama Hits The Fan

Rasheeda Frost, 35, is letting the world see a more vulnerable side of herself on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as her 17-year marriage to Kirk Frost, 48, appears to crumble throughout season six. Her hubby has been accused of fathering Jasmine Washington‘s child, but Rasheeda isn’t letting it get her down. During her interview with Her Magazine which was released on June 1, the reality star opened up about the gossip surrounding her family. “I’ve gotten really good with my fingers scrolled up past a lot of things,” she revealed. “Now a days, what’s news now is old in like…later in the day. I just try to keep it moving. Rumors — they don’t define me and who I am.”

“But you know, I feel like I’ve been built up to learn how to facilitate the things that come to me in my life,” Rasheeda continued, sharing how she’s finding the silver lining. “I gotta be strong for my family. I’m not going to let some people who think they know me off of one or two or three minutes break me down. I’m not gonna do it. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory and I realize it is what it is. And if they talkin bout your ass, than evidently you poppin!” Rasheeda always manages to keep her head up, while tending to her business and their precious two kids!

Kirk and Rasheeda tied the knot in 1999 and have stuck by each other’s sides through thick and thin for almost two decades. Needless to say, fans were just as upset when rumors started swirling that he fathered a child outside his marriage. After many months of speculation, Kirk allegedly is the father of Jasmine’s son! During the highly anticipated Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion, which taped May 31, the DNA results were reportedly shown to the shocked audience.

Jasmine also reportedly wrote a letter to Rasheeda, apologizing to her for not speaking to her woman to woman. It’s definitely going to be a dramatic show, since Joseline Hernandez, 30, surprisingly quit 24 hours after filming wrapped. With the DNA test reveal, heated fights and more, fans can hardly wait to tune in! The reunion special is set to air Monday, June 5 at 8/7c, on VH1.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear Rasheeda is brushing off the rumors? Tell us!