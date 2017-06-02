Ariana Grande’s Benefit Concert: Security At All-Time High After Manchester Attack

The One Love Manchester concert is sure to be an incredible experience, but more importantly authorities are taking every precaution to ensure it’s as safe as can be. New details about the security measures for the benefit show have been revealed.

Manchester Police are not taking any chances when it comes to the Manchester One Love concert on Sunday, June 6. After the horrific bombing at Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert, the authorities are on high alert. In a lengthy statement released on their official Twitter account, Manchester Police confirmed that they will have extra officers deployed all over the city to keep concert-goers and citizens alike safe. The police released the statement to help ease concerns of fans, families and survivors alike, as well as let concertgoers know what to expect from their tough security protocols.

“We have dedicated resources, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed,” the statement from Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison reads. “These officers will be spread around the approaching streets, Metrolink stations and at the stadiums themselves.” The Chief also added that “additional security checks” would be taking place and that absolutely everyone will be searched. Yes, this includes their bags, too. Because of the extra precautions, the Chief asked concertgoers to avoid bringing backpacks and the like because it will help speed up entry into the venues.

“We know this can be frustrating for people but we also know you understand the importance of these checks,” the Chief went on. “Please be patient with staff and officers.” To read the full statement from the Greater Manchester Police, click HERE.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the security details for the Manchester benefit concert? Comment below!