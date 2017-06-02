‘L&HH: Atlanta’ — Joseline Hernandez, Mimi Faust & More Sizzle At The Reunion

Me-ow! The reunion special for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ was filmed on May 31, and the ladies brought their A-game with their fierce fashion choices. From Joseline Hernandez’ plunging gown to Estelita Quintero’s gold number, they all SLAYED the game!

Nails done, hair done, everything did! The reunion special for season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta promises to be one of the most explosive “in history,” and the cast went all out for the occasion. Wearing their sexiest dresses and tallest heels on May 31, the ladies on the cast dazzled with their sartorial displays. Joseline Hernandez, 30, turned heads in her sparkling white gown, opting for thigh-high diamond wrap stilettos. The Puerto Rican Princess completed her smoldering look with smokey eye makeup, a glowing complexion and mauve lipstick. Too hot!

Stevie J‘s, 45, sexy new artist, Estelita Quintero also dropped jaws. The Panamanian Goddess wowed in her golden gown, flashing major leg with her strappy pumps. Meanwhile, Jessica Dime, 31, was the bubble gum queen with her bright hair, serving up the heat in her revealing peach gown! With her glittering shadows and bold accessories, she definitely slayed the game. Lovely Mimi, 26, gave Elsa some competition with her ice-skater inspired look, wearing a nude bodysuit featuring a bejeweled design. Switching up her style, Moriah Lee, 23, stunned in a sequin jumpsuit and blond bob. Tresure Price, 24, opted for a gold bodysuit, showing off her figure!

Karlie Redd, 39, made sure all eyes were on her, rocking a sparkling one piece. She was definitely feeling herself in this fierce outfit, opting for a half-up ‘do with a topknot! Ariane Davis, 38, dropped jaws in her red gown, while seated next to Mimi Faust, 47, who looked flawless with her sleek bun and diamond-encrusted bodysuit. Sierra Gates, 28, also amazed in her sheer, bejeweled ensemble and Rasheeda Buckner Frost, 35, only gave a peek of her sexy outfit. The guys also held their own with their suave get-ups, like Shooter Gates, 38, and Earnest Bryant.

It’s certainly going to be an explosive reunion special, as several rivals will be sitting under the same roof to rehash their issues throughout season six. Joseline shockingly quit L&HH on June 1, after appearing on the hit VH1 series since 2012. It’s rumored that fans will finally know if Kirk Frost, 48, did father a love child or not, so fans can hardly wait to tune into the epic special!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite look at the Love & Hip Hop reunion? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.