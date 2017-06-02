Lake Bell Welcomes Second Child With Husband Scott Campbell — It’s A Boy

Congratulations are in store for actress Lake Bell, as she’s welcomed her second child with hubby Scott Campbell. We’ve got all the details on the arrival of the couple’s first son, right here.

So precious! Actress Lake Bell is a mom for the second time, as she’s given birth to her new arrival with her tattoo artist husband Scott Campbell. The 38-year-old had a son, her rep revealed, although the couple has kept the birthdate and name a secret for now. The pair welcomed two-year-old daughter Nova in 2014 and now she’s a big sister! The Secret World of Pets star has been super private about her pregnancy, not even making an announcement that she was expecting.

She let her baby bump do the talking when she and Scott attended the AG + Vanity Fair opening of Saved in Los Angeles back on Dec. 8, 2016, and it looked like she was already really far along. The beauty wore a figure-hugging black turtleneck dress with sheer cutouts and rubbed her belly in confirmation that she was pregnant, but didn’t say anything about the new baby or when she was due.

The What Happens in Vegas star has kept her family life out of the spotlight, but did open up about how Nova changed her career trajectory. “Before my daughter, I definitely was a workaholic. And I still am, and that’s a part of the texture of who I am, but I had no idea that I would consider my daughter in every breath that I take,” she told The Frame back in 2015. “That can be exhausting, certainly, and I understand that it’s not even sustainable.”

Thank you #casualonhulu for a great block. Felt strangely maternal directing 4 sex scenes in a 2 week span. #motherdirector #dresslikeawoman A post shared by LAKE BELL (@lakebell) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

