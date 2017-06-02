Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Proves You Don’t Need To Be 20 To Have A Cellulite Free Butt

Kourtney Kardashian seems to age like fine wine, she keeps getting better! Her body is unbelievable. She’s proving you can look your best even after having kids. Get her diet and butt workout secrets below!

Booty call! Kourtney Kardashian has been flaunting her assets all over the world recently, and why shouldn’t she? She looks amazing! She’s proving that you can get rid of cellulite and have an amazing butt, whether you are 20, 30, or 40, with no kids or with three children! She’s got a few moves you can copy right now to get her fab butt! “If I’m really making an effort to get toned, I’ll kick things up a notch by doing weighted squats with a kettlebell or sandbag,” Kourtney said on her app. “Lean forward with the weight and slowly lift up, as soon as you pass the knee, accelerate into a squat. You have to be very careful not to let your knees go over your toes when you squat down, so I do this move really slow and controlled.” She does 4 reps of 10 squats with a 15-20 pound kettlebell.

As far as her diet, she steers clear of sugar. “When I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears,” she wrote on her app. “I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons. First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout.” She adds: “I don’t drink soda—ever! I drink a ton of water during the day. I don’t drink much alcohol in general. Cocktails are often mixed with juice or soda — not only high in calories, but sugar too. Aside from drinking too much, the sugar content in drinks is often what accounts for bad hangovers. When I do drink, I go for either tequila on the rocks, beer or wine. If you’re cutting down on sugar, it’s good to know that rosé wine usually has less sugar than red or white.” Yes way, rosé!

There are a lot of potions and lotions that do get rid of cellulite, but most are very temporary. One contraption I’ve tried that is really cool is the FasciaBlaster, developed by Ashley Black. This device has been used on players of the New York Yankees to help reduce pain and improve muscle performance. It basically breaks down fat cells underneath the skin, so not only does it make you feel great physically, but it can also lessen the appearance of cellulite, swelling, and loose skin. Do you wonder why even skinny women sometimes have cellulite? Ashley explains it in her book The Cellulite Myth: It’s Not Fat, It’s Fascia. Ashley has a HUGE fan base on Facebook — the whole thing is fascinating.

