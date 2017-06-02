Kirk Frost Reportedly Revealed To Be Father Of Jasmine’s Son In Explosive ‘L&HH’ Reunion

The season 6 reunion of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ served up the tea! From shocking fights, to cast firings — The reunion answered all of your questions! And, the biggest answer of all? The DNA results for the mystery of the season — Jasmine’s baby daddy! You’ve got to read this!

The results are in! And, Kirk Frost, reportedly IS the father of Jasmine Washington‘s son! During the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion, which taped May 31, the DNA results were shown, according to MediaTakeOut. The site claimed to have been present for the explosive season 6 reunion, which got pretty heated. While there have been no other details about the alleged DNA results released, there’s got to be major tension in the air.

Other scoop from inside the wild reunion? — There were reportedly a slew of no-shows. Tammy, Waka, Rod, Jasmine and Keanna were not present for the taping, according to the site.

And, moving on to the fights. Lovely MiMi and Jessica Dime reportedly got into it, and to everyone’s surprise, MiMi allegedly won. The site claimed that MiMi beat up Jessica and then complained that she had “broke a nail” from getting physical. Lol.

A cast member who wasn’t involved in the alleged fights? — Stevie J. He sat on the side, far away from the drama, with his attorney present, according to MTO. And, his legal council reportedly consulted him before answering any of the burning questions from the host and his cast mates.

Get this — Joseline Hernandez, [who wore a revealing gown, because, what else?], allegedly appeared to be on “some type of narcotic,” as reported by the site. The Puerto Rican princess apparently got upset with Producer, Mona Scott Young and exited the reunion early. That’s when Joseline was said to have been immediately fired from the show. Damn!

However, she later took to social media, with a different story. The aspiring actress claimed that she is actually in the process of quitting the show. So, what’s the real deal, here?

Meanwhile, other fights broke out. Sierra, Shooter and Moriah all reportedly exchanged words. But, unlike others, they did not get physical. Moriah apparently put shooter on blast with a broke joke and Shooter shot back with a promise that he “put her in check,” … whatever that means.

On a lighter note, Jasmine reportedly penned a shocking letter to Rasheeda, where she apologized for not speaking to her woman to woman. But, the DNA results were allegedly revealed anyway. And, IF this is all true, then Rasheeda’s really got to be fuming, now.

Kirk, Rasheeda and Jasmine have yet to speak out about the serious reports. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion is set to air Monday, June 5 at 8/7c, on Vh1. In the meantime, check out this sneak peak, below!

