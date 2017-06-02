Kim Kardashian’s 1800-Calorie Diet Is Exactly What You Should Be Eating Pre-Summer Too

REX/Shutterstock

It takes hard work to look as good as this! Kim Kardashian’s reputable nutritionist shared the incredible secrets of her client’s 1800 calorie hot body diet and it’s exactly the type of food you should be eating all year-long.

Kim Kardashian, 36, has turned heads with her fit yet bodacious body over the years making us all super jealous! Fortunately, her nutritionist, Colette Heimowitz, has now shared the secrets of the popular star’s 1800 calorie diet with Marie Claire just in time for summer! Since giving birth to daughter, North, 3, and Saint, 1, in 2013 and 2015 respectively, Kim’s impressive ability to get her body quickly back into shape has been a hot topic of conversation so Colette offered some insight into what food keeps Kim trim.

After starting on the Atkins 40 program and only eating protein (fish, meat, eggs), low amounts of dairy (cheese or Greek yogurt), healthy fats (nuts), and fiber filled carbohydrates (vegetables and fruits), Colette shared that Kim gradually allowed small servings of starches (brown rice, quinoa, potato) in her diet when she got closer to her goal weight. The diet didn’t need to be adjusted when she was working out either. “You’re taking in 1,800 calories and enough protein to turn your body mass into muscle. There’s no need to adjust it for someone working out,” Colette said. Now for the big question: Does Kim ever cheat? Colette insists she always chooses a low-carb meal of protein and salad instead of a high-carb meal, even while on vacation. Now that takes will power! Finally, when it comes to sweets and/or a glass of wine, Colette says it’s all about portion control. As long as you have a little at a time, it shouldn’t do any harm!

As always, Kim’s recently been in the spotlight. Her latest negative comments about Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir have caused a major stir in the family. But no matter what stress is going on in Kim’s life she always seems to look amazing. Take her luxurious Bahamas vacation with husband, Kanye West, 39, and children for example — it’s clear she still knows how to enjoy herself and flaunt that amazing bikini bod!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to try Kim’s 1800 calorie diet and show off your body this summer? Tell us now!

