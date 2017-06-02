Khloe Kardashian Desperately Trying To Comfort Tristan Thompson After Game 1 Loss

Khloe Kardashian is doing anything she can to lift Tristan Thompson’s spirits after the Warriors swept the Cavs on June 1. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s showering him with love! And, all of this comes after reports claimed that she’s pregnant with his child.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is the girl you want by your side when times get tough. She’s currently putting her focus on Tristan Thompson, 26, after he went scoreless in 22 minutes of play during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “Khloe feels awful for Tristan after the Warriors bet the Cavs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It was a bit of a demoralizing loss and Tristan feels like he let his teammates down. LeBron [James, 32] and the guys have got his back, but he still feels terrible.” Awe.

And, Khloe’s got his back as well. “She knows how competitive Tristan is and she’s been desperately trying to cheer him up,” our source said. “Khloe’s been sending her man sweet, loving texts and inspirational quotes,” to help him get back in the zone for Game 2. Ultimately, “she knows he will bounce back, big time, and she keeps telling him that.” And, we know that too!

Khloe’s comforting tactics come after reports claimed that she’s pregnant with Tristan’s child. The “proof”? — Khloe reportedly attended a wine tasting with her sisters on May 12, where she noticeably opted out of sipping on the alcohol, as reported by Star. It’s no secret that Khloe’s always wanted a child. However, we’re not too sure that she’s pregnant at this very moment just because she may have refused a drink…

Tristan is already a father to his son, Prince, [born in Dec. 2016], with his ex, Jordan Craig. Nonetheless, we’d love to see the NBA center and the Good American designer settle down with a family of their own.

In case you missed the start of the 2017 Finals, the Warriors led the trilogy with a triumphant win over the Cavs, 113-91 on June 1. To make matters worse for the Cavs, they were on the Warriors home court in Oakland, CA. So, you can bet the crowd was extremely rowdy. The main takeaway from Game 1 was that Kevin Durant, 26, and Steph Curry, 29, were a dream team during Thursday’s matchup.

But, it’s only the beginning. The Cavs have a tendency to cruise a bit before they hit the gas full speed; you know, just giving their fans a few nail-biter games before they turn up the heat. Hence, the 2016 finals when they came back from a 3-1 deficit. We’re still on edge over that…

