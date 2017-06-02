Oh snap! We had a feeling Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner would take issue with Caitlyn’s explosive new memoir — in which she bashes the Kardashians — but we had no idea Kendall would team up with them by slamming her own father. Watch the new video here!

Caitlyn Jenner‘s explosive new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, becomes a topic of conversation during the June 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And in this new sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, we see a very unhappy Kendall Jenner talking to her mom, Kris, about it after learning from Kim what was written in the book.

“I heard about all the stuff that [Caitlyn] was saying in it and just how a lot of it’s so not true,” Kendall tells Kris in this new clip. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

“It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way,” Kris replies. “Talk about your journey and keep it to that—that I would have had great respect for. Don’t talk about, in a real negative way, everything was like I am such a bad person” … “There’s lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time. So, your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that’s fabricated. That’s in print and is a fabrication.”

“Yeah, you’re right,” Kendall says before adding, “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom! That’s insane!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E! Click here to see more pics from Season 13!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised Kendall’s slamming Caitlyn? Tell us how you feel below!