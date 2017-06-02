Kathy Griffin ‘Not Afraid’ Of Trump: He Must Apologize For Being ‘Woman Hating’ President

Kathy Griffin fought back tears during her June 2 press conference, as she faced the backlash over her controversial Donald Trump photo. Yet, the comedian refused to back down, saying that it’s the ‘woman hating’ Trump who owes every single female an apology!

With civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom by her side, Kathy Griffin, 65, confronted the controversy of her “faux bloody Donald Trump mask” controversy head-on. “If you don’t stand up, you get run over,” Kathy said, noting that a “bunch of old white guys are trying to silence me and it’s wrong.” While she apologized to those who thought her photo shoot with the fake Donald head was wrong, she noted that it’s really Donald who owes women an apology. Lisa said that Trump was the “most woman hating” president the US has ever seen and that this attack on Kathy’s First Amendment rights reeked of misogyny.

Kate and Lisa pointed out that the photo was Katy’s take on Donald’s infamous comment about Megyn Kelly, 46, the one about how he thought she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her…” Kathy decided to take this comment – one Donald never apologized for, mind you – and parody it in an “extreme…absurdist” manner. After mentioning how Marilyn Manson, Municipal Waste and GWAR have made similar violent images that depict Donald as the victim of various acts of violence, Lisa pointed out that these men have never apologized, whereas Kathy literally “begged for forgiveness.”

“I made a horrible mistake and a horrible call,” Kathy said. “My apology stands. I feel horrible. If I had to do this again, I would have had a blowup doll and no ketchup.” While Kathy cracked jokes during this emotional press conference, Lisa wasn’t laughing at the Trumps behavior. “Because of the First Family’s bullying,” Lisa sad, Kathy has been the victim of death threats, bullying and other online harassment. “For the first time in history, the President of the United States and his family are personally trying to ruin a comedian.”

When asked about whether she feared that her career was over, Kathy had to hold back tears as she nodded. She even said that Trump “broke me.” After composing herself, she declared that she is “not afraid” of him. “I’m not going to stop. I’m going to make fun of the [president.] I’m going to do it more, but I would never want to harm him. …I’m not laying down for this guy. I’m going to make fun of him — and the Kardashians and the Housewives. “

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/AtJDwLJDRb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin: "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life." pic.twitter.com/0oty1D1FuP — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin: "I'm gonna make fun of the president…I'm not going to threaten him. I have no desire to harm him." pic.twitter.com/GUWKO5fZhj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 2, 2017

Will this finally quell the hurricane of outrage and pearl-clutching? Probably not. Donald, 70, amped up the criticism of photo by saying Kathy should be “ashamed of herself,” before saying his kids, “especially my 11-year-old son, Barron [Trump], are having a hard time with this.” Speaking of the Trump brood, Donald Trump Jr., 39, tore into Kathy for the photo, saying her actions were “disgusting but not surprising.”

Donny Jr. then asked people to imagine the outrage if “a conservative did this to [Barack] Obama as POTUS,” even though it’s been well documented (per The Hill) that during his eight years as president, numerous “conservatives” hanged, burned and otherwise killed Barack, 55, in effigy. While Donny was suffering his memory lapse, everyone from Chelsea Clinton, 37, to Jake Tapper, 48, said that the photo was “vile,” “wrong,” and “inappropriate.”

Kathy, after experiencing the waves and waves of outrage, ultimately issued an apology, acknowledging that she “went too far. However, the damage was already done. For posing with this fake severed head of a sitting president, CNN fired Kathy from her annual gig of hosting their New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper, 49. Anderson said he was “appalled” by the photo shoot, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he was “beyond okay” with CNN’s decision to give Kathy the axe. By the way, while this whole photo controversy was going on, Donald pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord and his administration reportedly took a step closer to make it easier for employers to deny their female workers access to contraception. Just so you know.

What do you think about what Kathy Griffin said, HollywoodLifers? Were you upset by that photo?

