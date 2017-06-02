Kathy Griffin Needs To Keep Going After Trump & Here’s Why

Kathy Griffin is under serious fire over the graphic photograph of her holding the bloodied ‘head’ of Donald Trump. Was she wrong to do it? Absolutely. Was it completely in bad taste? Without question. Should she stop mocking Trump at every opportunity? Hell no.

Kathy Griffin knows what she did was wrong. You may not believe that, but in a press conference on June 2nd, she apologized again for the “horrible mistake and horrible call” of posing with a mask of Donald Trump, America’s current President (for better or worse), covered in blood, looking like his severed head was dangling in her hands. The picture is gruesome, vile, and above all, does nothing to help support the cause of people fighting against the administration of Trump. In the words of Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high.” Kathy went subterranean.

But here’s the thing: I stand behind Kathy’s right, and the right of any comedian, to mock the President. It keeps the man in check — and he’s a man who needs to be kept in check. Kathy vowed while meeting with the press that this photo, which she admitted has resulted in “detailed and specific” death threats, would not detour her from continuing to poke fun at the President. “He is personally trying my ruin my life forever,” she said. “If you don’t stand up, you get run over and he’s never going to stop. I’m not going to stop [either]. I’m going to make fun of the President … I’m going to do it more, but I would never want to harm him.” And you know what? She should keep going.

In just over 100 days in office, Trump’s already put forth a disastrously prejudiced health care plan, a destructive national budget, and his total disregard for the future of the very Earth we stand upon would be laughable if it wasn’t so terrifying. For many people, these are very unsettling times and the best way to get through them is to fight for what’s right and get a laugh in when we can. Look at the work of comedians like Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon & Alec Baldwin, as well as the work of folks like Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, & John Oliver. They are making statements with their comedy and educating people at the same time on that’s happening inside the White House. That’s how we persevere. That’s how we move forward. That’s how we survive this. People need to know the facts, and comedy is a way of reaching people who don’t watch CNN or read The New York Times.

Kathy, your ‘shock value’ approach is not the way. In fact, you’re playing right into their hands. As you put it during your press conference, you’ve given Trump the perfect ‘distraction’. Now, everyone is talking about you and your photo — not the issues. But since you are center stage with this scandal, do something with it. Be a comedian. Be a voice. You’re still the same woman who went to perform for the troops in Iraq. You’re still the daughter of a Vet. It’s time for the standup of your life. Make fun of the President — and make it count.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kathy should keep going with comedy, or keep her mouth shut?

