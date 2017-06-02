Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: How Money Tore Them Apart After Reconciliation

On again, off again. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez can’t seem to decide where they fall, but their most recent battle about money has them ‘off,’ for the time being.

Once again, infamous Love & Hip Hop couple Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, have called it quits on their hot and heavy romance. This time, it’s all about the green. Turns out, Stevie wants to be loyal to Jos until it messes with his wallet, then he leaves her high and dry! That’s exactly what happened when Joseline quit the hit show on June 1.

“Stevie and Joseline got into an epic fight last night because he wouldn’t back her up and quit the show,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was telling her he would support her and stand by her and saying they were a package deal but as soon as it came down to money he changed his tune.” Unfortunately, Stevie doesn’t want to step out of the successful show, and he didn’t want Joseline to quit either. “He started trying to convince her to stay on and accept less than him and she’s not having it.”

Now, Joseline is really trying to make Stevie regret his choice and hitting him where it hurts by taking their baby girl. “She left with Bonnie Bella in the middle of the night, he doesn’t even know where she is right now and she’s not picking up his calls,” the insider continued. “She wants him to worry, she’s punishing him and calling him a traitor.” Jeez!

