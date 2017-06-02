Is Janet Jackson about to unveil all of her hidden secrets in a documentary that’s all about her? How awesome would that be! The singer is reportedly in talks with Netflix for an upcoming series about her life as a superstar as well as the drama she’s dealt with in her marriage. What else can we expect?

Janet Jackson, 51, has always been fairly private about her life behind the music, but it looks like she’s about to come clean! The music sensation is apparently working on a Netflix biography that will embark upon her professional career. It’s also going to delve into the drama surrounding her divorce from her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, 42, and becoming a mom at 50. The series isn’t official yet, but it looks to be heading that way!

“The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour,” a source told The Sun on May 31. “Netflix [is] negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.” We can only wonder what kinds of exciting moments would happen in this series! Janet has had a remarkable life in the world of music, but we know there’s a lot she can share on what it was like being married to Wissam and having a child with him. This can only lead to an unforgettable story!

Janet and Wissam got married in 2012, but it was announced in April 2017 that they were splitting up. This news arrived just three months after Janet gave birth to her first son, Eissa. Despite the difficulty of separating from her husband, the singer announced in May 2017 that she plans to continue her world tour, which has been renamed “State Of The World.”

“State Of The World has nothing to do with politics,” Janet said in her announcement video. “It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love. I want to thank you guys for your patience for all of your support throughout the years. Thank you so much.” If she ends up going through with the documentary, then Janet will clearly have a LOT to keep her busy for a while!

