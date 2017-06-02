Ivanka Trump Slammed By LGBTQ Community After Donald Ignores Pride Celebration

RES/Shutterstock

They’re not buying it! Ivanka Trump caused a doubtful backlash from the angry LGBTQ community when she enthusiastically tweeted her support of Pride Month 2017 after her father clearly didn’t acknowledge the celebration.

It seems a couple of supportive tweets just won’t do it for the unhappy LGBTQ community! Ivanka Trump, 35, took to Twitter on June 1 to acknowledge Pride Month 2017 and from the many tweets she got in response, it seems like a lot of people just aren’t buying her sincerity. Her tweets were posted after her father, Donald Trump, 70, noticeably stayed quiet on acknowledging the popular positive stance.

“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” one of Ivanka’s tweets read. It’s not entirely surprising that she was hit back with Twitter users telling her things like “we don’t want you” and “you can’t support us while supporting your father” since her father’s silence is breaking a long time presidential tradition. While in office, President Clinton started the tradition of acknowledging Pride Month and President Obama continued that tradition all eight years he was in office. It appears that many Americans in the LGBTQ community feel that tradition should continue.

This isn’t the first time a tweet of Ivanka’s was slammed. Her Memorial Day tweet, in which she posted a champagne popsicle recipe, had equally negative responses from followers. Since her family became residents of the White House in Jan., the First Daughter just can’t seem to catch a break! Not everyone is against Ivanka, however. Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson have publicly shared their sympathy for the loving blonde mother. In spite of the constant scrutiny her father faces on a daily basis, we’d say she’s doing her best to remain both a prideful daughter and an optimistic citizen.

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

We don't want you https://t.co/RnUqZqch3y — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) June 2, 2017

you cant support us while supporting your father and his anti lgbt views and policies, ivanka becky trump. https://t.co/wGp1U59xA9 — britt (@svetronicas) June 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ivanka’s supportive Pride Month tweet was genuine? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.