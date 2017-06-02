The Fool-Proof Outfit That’s Perfect For Every Type Of Job Interview

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Whether you’re heading into a laid-back new startup or just got a call back from a large corporate law firm, your interview outfit shouldn’t be that different — and here’s why. Anita Patrickson offered up fool-proof options that are perfect for every type of meeting you may encounter.

Trying to pull together the perfect interview outfit can certainly be stressful — how can you be sure you’re dressed appropriately when there are so many different office environments you might walk into? We consulted celeb stylist Anita Patrickson, the talented woman behind the glam looks on Julianne Hough and Olivia Culpo, who said regardless of the environment, you can never go wrong in a well-tailored suit.

“I love a power suit, you can never go wrong with that. Everyone looks great in a suit, as long as you get the right fit and are mindful of the length of the blazer,” she said. “It’s a great power look — you can pull it apart and wear the jacket with jeans or pants with a blouse for a cocktail vibe, it’s just a great go-to to have in your closet,” she said.

With so many affordable options out there, the most important thing to pay attention to is the fit — you don’t need to splurge, but it is worth taking a trip to the tailor! If a suit isn’t something you feel comfortable in, Anita also offered up alternatives. “If not, do a dress or a skirt and a jacket,” she said.

Even if you snagged an interview at a cool startup where everyone wears jeans, you should still dress up. “It’s a respect thing,” Anita said. “It makes you look like you want the job. You’re putting yourself together and you’re putting on your game face — nothing is worse than interviewing someone who seems blase about the whole experience. If you aren’t dressed up, it can come across that way. I don’t need anyone showing up in trendy clothes, I just want to see that they’re being respectful of my time and they’re interested in the position. If they dress well and make an effort, it gives the interviewer the idea that you’ll come in with your game face on, on time, and that you really want the job.”

Although you should keep your interview outfit more classic and polished, there are certain trends that you can incorporate into your look — again, it all depends on the type of office you’re going into! “A midi skirt or dress, I think even cigarette pants or a wide-leg trousers, is fine. Why can’t you do a wide-leg trouser with a blouse? It’s still covered and it’s still trendy, so if that gives you confidence, go for it.”

Anita also offered up a great, dressed-up option for an office that’s not super corporate, like a digital media company or magazine. “A midi-skirt, statement earring, and a really great button-down.” When it comes to accessorizing, be careful! “Opt for something that feels a little more corporate and dressed up. Avoid tassels, anything dangly, and beads. If you even think you could wear it to Coachella or a music festival, you probably shouldn’t wear it! It should still feel like something you’re wearing to the office, even if you decide on a great necklace, no earrings, a button-down and a pencil skirt.”

