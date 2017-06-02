Champions League Finals: When Will Real Madrid Battle Juventus & How To Watch

All eyes in the soccer world will soon turn towards Wales, as Real Madrid will meet Juventus in Cardiff for the amazing finale to the 2016-17 Champions League. Find out when the game is going down, how to watch and all the other need to know info!

When is the 2016-17 Champions League final? The best of the best of European soccer will arrive at Cardiff, Wales on June 3 for the Champions League Final. Spain’s Real Madrid, fresh off of winning La Liga, will meet Serie A champions and Coppa Italia winner Juventus on the pitch of Millennium Stadium. All the blood, sweat, and tears will result in one team raising the Champions League trophy, so soccer fans better tune in at 2:45 PM ET to see every thrilling moment.

How can you watch the Champions League final? If you happen to live in a town without a local pub broadcasting the game on the big screen, you’re in luck. The game will be live streamed in the United States via Fox Sports. Soccer fans will just have to enter in the appropriate login information and they’ll be able to watch the game from start to finish. HollywoodLife.com will let you know when they game’s starting so you don’t miss a moment.

Who’s the favorite to win the Champions League? It depends who you ask. Some people think the team with Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, has the best chance to make history by winning back-to-back Champions League titles, the first time since the format change from the European Cup, per Bleacher Report. Real has gone on a scoring spree, netting twice as many goals (or more) than their opponents during the Knockout round. Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, 29 and Gareth Bale, 27, have led the Real Madrid attack to score 32 times in 12 games.

Yet, Juve has arguably the best defense in soccer, per ESPN FC, while (outside a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid) Real has conceded a goal in every European match. Juve’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, might be the X-factor that determines the winner here. If Real gets by defenders Dani Alves, 34, Alex Sandro, 26, and the dynamic duo of Giorgio Chiellini, 32, and Leonardo Bonucci, 30, then Gianluigi will have to do what very few have been able to do – keep Real Madrid from scoring.

Though, Real might be entering this match with a disadvantage. Gareth Bale is not 100%, as the Welsh player is in pain, having returned too early from ligament surgery. He may have to sit this game out and watch as Isco, 25, takes his place. Real may be without one of its star forwards, but with roster overflowing with talent, even this injury shouldn’t be too devastating. Juve better be on its guard.

