Gregg Sulkin & Bella Thorne: The Real Reason He Wants A New Romance To Work Out With Her

After feeling Scott Disick’s stinging rejection, Bella Thorne ran right back to hanging out with former boyfriend Gregg Sulkin for comfort. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the real reason he’s really hoping for a new romance with his ex.

Aww! Bella Thorne, 19, and Gregg Sulkin, 25, remained friendly after their Aug. 2016 breakup, and that relationship sure came in handy when she was cruelly played by Scott Disick, 33, recently in Cannes. She immediately started hanging out with the handsome Brit again, even going to his soccer games to cheer him on. Now he’s hoping that they’ll take a second shot at romance. “Bella was one of the first girls to give him the attention he always wanted in a girlfriend and when they broke up it was very devastating. But he made sure never to lose touch with her because he always has held a torch for her. And now that they have rekindled hanging out, he feels that he needs to protect her and treat her in a way many other guys have never treated her,” a source close to Gregg tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He hopes that it turns out into a rekindled romance because he would want nothing more, as he honestly believes he is perfect for Bella. He really wants to make things happen with each other again, it is very important for him to achieve for it to work out this time around,” our insider continues.

“Gregg is a super nice guy. He was very nerdy when he was younger and the fact that he is getting noticed for his looks is still a new thing for him. Not being defined by looks growing up and being more defined as a genuine guy gave him a real appreciation of how to treat people without any Hollywood BS that usually taints young actors. He finds helping others a big thing in his life and that rubs off to how he treats Bella,” our source adds.

Bella sure has been spending plenty of quality time with her ex ever since returning from France. She got her fans’ hopes high that their romance might have a new chapter after she posted an Instagram pic of her in a bikini laying on top of him on May 29. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!”

They’ve been inseparable ever since, and Gregg’s sweet treatment must be a welcome relief after the cold way Scott dumped her. Hopefully she realizes how rare it is to find such a sweetheart like him, as the actor totally adores her. Fingers crossed that these two can make another go at romance again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Gregg make a good couple? Or should they remain just friends?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.