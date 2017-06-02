The countdown to ‘Descendants 2’ is on! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with China Anne McClain, who plays Uma, about her tackling a classic Disney song, Uma’s ‘ride or die’ VKs and more! Watch now!

China Anne McClain, 18, is joining the Descendants 2 crew as Uma, the daughter of The Little Mermaid’s Ursula. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with the incredibly talented starlet at the DCOM’s press junket, and she spilled some major deets about the movie. The music in Descendants 2 is going to be out of this world amazing. The sequel is not only debuting original songs, but D2 will be taking on two songs from The Little Mermaid!

One of China’s solos includes a rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid. Here’s what China had to say about the song: “I spent a lot of time studying Ursula and The Little Mermaid to get prepared for that, and I think that people are going to like it.”

Have you heard China’s voice? Well, it’s incredible. She continued, “At first, I thought it was going to be a lot like the original version, you know? A little more slow, very creepy, you know? But this was more of a hip-hop version. It had more of a hip-hop edge. And I listened to it and was like, ‘Oh! This is different.’ This is definitely Uma and not Ursula. It’s Ursula’s influence.”

Uma is the villain of Descendants 2, and she’s got major bad blood with Mal (Dove Cameron). We don’t know much about their past, but from the looks of the trailer, it looks like they won’t be making up any time soon. “They both have really nice sides, so maybe!” China said about Uma and Mal possibly become friends. Uma’s also got two friends who are part of her pirate gang — Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gil (Dylan Playfair). “She loves that they’re just ride or die for her,” China told us. “They ride with the tide together. Always. They’re all determined. I’m not trying to say too much, but they’re all headed towards the same goal together and she loves that.”

In more exciting Descendants 2 news, the brand-new single “What’s My Name” has arrived! The song features China, Thomas, and Dylan. The pop/R&B song will be available for download on iTunes at midnight onFriday, June 2 and the official lyric video will be available on DisneyMusicVEVO at 5:00 p.m. ET. The music video, featuring never-before-seen footage from the movie, will premiere June 14 on DisneyMusicVEVO.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Descendants 2? Let us know!