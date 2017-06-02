Demi Lovato: Why She’s Shading ‘Bully’ Kathy Griffin After Trump Video Backlash

If you felt a little chill in the air, it came from the epic shade that Demi Lovato cast on Kathy Griffin after her weepy news conference about her Donald Trump beheading video disaster. We’ve got the reason why she’s dissing the comedienne for calling herself a victim.

Just sitting back and spilling some tea! Demi Lovato is loving it that Kathy Griffin is totally getting piled on for her video stunt involving a mock severed head of Donald Trump, 70. There’s so much bad blood between the singer and the comedienne after the 56-year-old called her the “biggest d**che celebrity” during a Twitter chat in 2014. Needless to say, a nasty Twitter war broke out between the two and they’ve been enemies since. Now that Kathy held a news conference to say that she’s the victim in the Trump fiasco that SHE started, the “Confidant” singer is getting the last laugh.

Without naming names, she tweeted “I find it funny when bullies play the victims,” shortly after Kathy’s June 2 televised press conference went down. All of her Lovatics knew exactly who she was talking about, cheering her on with comments like “LMFAO this sounds like it’s to Kathy,” and “YES DRAG HER.” Demi made it clear minutes later that yes, she was totally dissing her nemesis by tweeting,”Oops, I spilled my tea!”

Their epic feud after Kathy’s d-bag comment, were she also added “Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga gettin’ barfed on.” She was referring to Demi getting upset at Gaga for puking as an art stunt during a SXSW show, saying she was glamorizing eating disorders. The 24-year-old hit back with a selfie showing her sticking out her tongue at the camera while Kathy stood behind her at an event they both attended. She captioned it, “Only a ‘d**che’ to people I can’t stand.”

Things got even worse when her fans piled on Kathy, tweeting to her that they hoped she got horrible diseases and many some even sent death threats. The former Fashion Police star retweeted some of the ugliest ones, causing the singer to have to tell everyone to calm down and that cyberbullying not okay. Funny how Kathy bullied Demi in that instance and then tried to play the victim, and here we are in 2017 where she did the exact same thing with her Trump video fiasco!

I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kathy’s news conference? Do you think it’s wrong that she’s playing the victim when she’s the one who started this whole controversy with Trump?

