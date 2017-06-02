Backgrid

Well, this is interesting! Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was out and about with a mystery woman in these new pictures while rumors swirl that he and Kardashian matriarch have split.

Could this be proof that Corey Gamble, 33, and Kris Jenner, 61, really have ended their relationship? After nearly three years together, Corey are rumored to have gone their separate ways — and if that’s true, it seems Corey might be moving on. As you can see above, Corey and a blonde woman met up for lunch in Malibu, California. The two were seen embracing in a hug before heading into Nobu restaurant to eat together. It’s unclear who the woman is or how Corey knows him, but it’s definitely rare to see him out with a woman whose last name is Kardashian or Jenner. Hmm.

Unfortunately for Kris and Corey, it’s still unclear if they are 100% split up. It was originally reported that they might be ending their relationship back in March 2016. The rumors continued on-and-off for over a year, but as HollywoodLife.com reported in March 2017 the couple were “laughing off” the rumors by having lots and lots of sex. Yes, you read that TMI correctly — they were doing it like rabbits! While we are hoping that that’s still true and the only reason we haven’t seen Kris and Corey too recently is because they are too busy in bed, these new pictures suggest there might really be trouble in paradise. Bummer, huh?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Corey having lunch with this mystery blonde woman? Do YOU think he could be dating other women to move on from Kris? Comment below, let us know!

