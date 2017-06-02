Chris Cornell Toxicology Report: Multiple Prescription Drugs Found In Singer’s System

A toxicology report reveals that Chris Cornell had over three different substances in his system before hanging himself on May 17. His wife, Vicky released an emotional statement, where she revealed that his loved ones knew he ‘wasn’t himself during his final hours.’ Get the shocking details.

Just weeks after Chris Cornell hanged himself inside the MGM Grand hotel in Detroit, a toxicology report has been completed. The Soundgarden singer had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death — according to the report, obtained by TMZ, June 2. It appeared as though Chris had taken 4 (1 mg) Lorazepam tablets, as seen in the report.

The singer’s wife, Vicky revealed that Chris was sober for years before his shocking death. “Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” she told the site. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”

Vicky continued: “Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”

