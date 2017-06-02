Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Livid Chris Rock Hit On Ex La La, But She’s Eating It Up

Chris Rock, 52, didn’t play coy about his attraction towards newly single La La Anthony, 37, during his appearance on the Wendy Williams Show on June 2. Now, it’s being reported that Carmelo Anthony, 33, was livid after hearing his flirtatious remarks. “He was really upset,” a source close to the Knicks forward tells DailyMail.com. “He sent a text to several of his friends asking “Did y’all see this bulls**t? This n**** on TV trying to scoop up my wife. He then called famed film director Spike Lee to tell him to tell Chris to back off before it became a problem.”

While promoting his Total Blackout World Tour, the actress was brought up and Chris admitted how he wouldn’t technically be breaking guy code with Carmelo, since they’re not super close. “If La La is interested in going short next time,” Chris joked. “La La is bad, woo! Hey, they’re married; you’re not supposed to mess with other team’s players. But she’s hot though!” The comedian also talked about her sizzling look at the Met Gala in New York City. “She looked great the other night,” he continued gushing about her beauty, adding, “La La will you? La La let’s go to ‘La La Land!”

Carmelo and La La were together for seven years before they called it quits in April 2017, after reports surfaced that the Knicks star impregnated another woman. The two are still playing cordial as they co-parent their son, as they were last spotted together on Mother’s Day. Even though Carmelo was reportedly upset over Chris’ advances, La La supposedly was eating it up. She was tempted to share the interview and caption it with three heart emojis, according to the DailyMail.

“She felt like Carmelo needs to realize that just because he didn’t respect his marriage vows doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t want her. The only reason she didn’t post the clip is because she knew it would fuel more headlines about their split,” their source added. The site claims Kim Kardashian, 36, and Ciara, 31, are both pushing her to consider Chris’ offer and enjoy herself. “They both know she’s clearly not ready to date anyone, but both feel she may as well go out with a man who thinks she’s hot, have a good time and a whole bunch of laughs while doing it.”