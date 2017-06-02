BTS Covers Selena Gomez’s ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ & Fans Are Showing Charlie Puth The Exit

Jimin and Jungkook of BTS have released a full cover of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore,’ and fans are voting Charlie Puth off the island. Hear the K-popstars take on the track — with Jimin singing Selena Gomez’s parts — and tell us it doesn’t beat the original!

Sorry, everyone: Charlie Puth, 25, is canceled, because BTS‘ Jimin and Jungkook have covered his song with Selena Gomez, 24, for #2017BTSFesta and it’s total fire. The consensus from fans is that the boys sound better than Charlie himself, and some have even pointed out that they do Selena’s parts justice, too. As one person inquired on YouTube: “Jimin sounds cuter than Selena Gomez wth?” Listen above!

Jungkook actually covered the track back in February, and Charlie Puth approved. But ahead of BTS’ anniversary on June 13, tons of festivities are taking place, and so far they’ve also debuted an opening ceremony skit and a photo shoot. The next step was for Jungkook to bring on Jimin for a new version of the cover as part of the celebration, and it was released today, June 2. So good.

Understandably, fans are shook at this bridge of worlds. “JIMIN’S ACCENT IS SO CUTE AND HIS VOICE OMG THIS IS BEAUTIFUL,” one fan tweeted. “JIMIN SAID HE WAS WORRIED BECAUSE HE DIDNT PRACTICE ENOUGH. NO SWEETIE YOU DID GREAT. YOUR VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL. YOUR ENGLISH IS SO GOOD,” another wrote. (In case you haven’t picked up on it, most tweets involving BTS tend to be in all-caps. It’s almost mandatory.)

The next question, obviously, is this: when will Charlie Puth fly to Seoul to collaborate with the guys? This is a thing that we need.

