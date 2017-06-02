Brandy Rushed To The Hospital After Falling Unconscious On A Plane: Is She Ok?

REX/Shutterstock

This is SO scary. Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital after falling completely unconscious on an airplane that was preparing to take off. We’ve got all the details.

Brandy, 38, has been hospitalized after a scary incident on a Delta airplane scheduled to leave Los Angeles, California on Friday morning, June 2, reports TMZ. The singer passed out before the plane even pulled out of the gate, claims the report, which alarmed passengers around her. Flight attendants rushed to help the singer, and paramedics were quickly called in to assist Brandy and remove her from the plane safely. Although it’s unclear what caused Brandy to pass out like that, she reportedly regained consciousness while still in the airport waiting for an ambulance. Phew. We are glad to hear that she is okay.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells HollywoodLife.com, “We were dispatched at 6:17 AM [PT] for an unspecified medical complaint. One engine and one ambulance reported to the incident at LAX. The ambulance did transport an unknown number of patient[s] to a a local hospital here in Los Angeles.” Just two weeks before the incident on the plane it was reported that Brandy could be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Sir The Baptist. The reports started swirling that she might be pregnant after she posted a cryptic Instagram picture of herself with the caption, “Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs.” If Brandy is, in fact, pregnant this will be her second child.

Please stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for more details regarding Brandy’s incident on the plane, as well as updates on her health. We’re wishing the singer a very speedy recovery no matter what the cause was!

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts are with Brandy and her family at this time. Here’s to hoping she’s feeling well and recovering quickly!

