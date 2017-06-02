Brad Pitt ‘Really Enjoying’ Single Life After Angelina Jolie Split

The sun has finally risen for Brad Pitt! After his messy split with Angelina Jolie, it now looks as though Brad is doing much better these days. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Brad is a lot stronger as a single man and he’s taken a lot of pleasure out of it.

Brad Pitt, 53, is doing just fine following his separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 41. The split caused a great deal of stress for Brad, but an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he is in a much better state of mind right now. In fact, he’s managed to take pride in the single life! “Being single isn’t a bad thing at all for Brad,” the source tells us. “He’s really enjoying being single and the freedom that comes with that.”

It was also revealed that the actor has done “a lot of maturing in the past months” and it makes him feel “great.” It’s so nice to hear that Brad is being so positive and independent! “He feels like he’s a real grown-up, taking care of himself,” the source says. “He’s always had someone taking care of him and has been in back to back relationships. It feels amazing to just stand alone on his own.” Good for you, Brad. Embrace that power!

Even though Brad is enjoying the bachelor life, he’s not ruling out the chance of falling in love again. We discovered on June 1 that the Allied star just wants to focus on himself and his kids right now, but since he’s such a romantic person, he’s willing to open his heart again. “Brad is a passionate, emotional guy who loves being in love so it will definitely happen,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After a lot of work on himself he’s finally open to it — down the road. For now he still needs to put in more time working on himself and his new healthy life.”

