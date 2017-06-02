Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Kids Are Begging To Invite Him To Her Birthday Party

Oh no! Angelina Jolie’s kids are making special plans to celebrate her birthday, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the little ones want to invite their dad Brad Pitt. Is that going to cause problems after the divorce?

Aw, what sweet kids! Angelina Jolie, 41, and 53-year-old Brad Pitt’s 6 adorable children wanted to do something special for their mom’s birthday on June 4, so they started planning a party! But unfortunately the guest list is a point of contention. The kids want Brad there, and Angie definitely doesn’t. So what are they going to do!? See more pics of the kids, here.

“The kids are planning a party for Angelina’s birthday and some of them have been asking if they can invite Brad,” a source close to Angie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re having a hard time accepting that he doesn’t live with them anymore. They want him around and say things like ‘I liked it better when mommy and daddy lived together.'” Well, color our hearts broken!

It certainly isn’t easy for Angie to hear stuff like that. Her kids’ pain hurts her too, but so would seeing Brad. Especially on a happy day like her birthday. “Angie is listening and obviously wants to make them happy,” the source explained. “But she’s not in a place emotionally where she can face having Brad there for her birthday party, it would be way too emotionally draining for her.”

Meanwhile, Brad has made great strides emotionally. While he regrets his past mistakes with Angie, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on June 1 that he’s finally ready to find love again after everything they went through over the last 9 months. Hopefully Angie will feel just as good about her new life soon so they can enjoy family events without the tension and awkwardness.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad should go to the birthday party, or just let Angie celebrate on her own? Let us know!

