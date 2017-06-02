Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His ‘Favorite Person’ At Walmart Event — Sweet Video

Our hearts are literally melting over this! Blake Shelton introduced his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani’s, performance at an event for Walmart on June 2, and he did it in the sweetest way EVER. Then, she responded on Twitter with an equally adorable message in return.

Blake Shelton, 40, hosted the 2017 Walmart Shareholders conference on June 2, which conveniently featured a performance from his gorgeous girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47. The No Doubt frontwoman closed the show, and Blake welcomed her to the stage in the most perfect way. “I’ve saved the best for last,” he told the crowd. “This next artist has sold over two trillion albums. She has won over 10 thousand Grammys, and a bunch of other awesome stuff. And, she happens to be my favorite person in the world!” Okay, obviously parts of that are an exaggeration, but we have a feeling the final comment is 100% the REAL deal. Awww!

Of course, Gwen had something equally nice to say in return. After the event, she took to Twitter to retweet a video of the introduction, and wrote, “My favorite introduction in my life by MY favorite person in the world.” Could these two BE more perfect together?! Just one day before this Walmart event, the lovebirds were out together in Hollywood, and photographers caught them arriving at a recording studio, sparking speculation they could be working on another song together. Yes, it’s definitely time!

Things seem to be going better than ever for Blake and Gwen these days, and it’s hard to believe they only just got together a year and a half ago. In summer 2015, both stars were going through difficult divorces, from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively, but they found love with each other unexpectedly just a few months later on the set of The Voice. Now, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if they walk down the aisle again…with one another! Ball’s in your court, Blake…

