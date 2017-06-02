Is another duet from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the way?! The lovebirds proved their relationship is going strong by stepping out together on June 1, and interestingly, they were headed to a recording studio!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, may be making sweet music together once again! Paparazzi caught the couple out in Hollywood on June 1, and since they were photographed arriving at a recording studio, the outing has sparked speculation that a new song from the pair may be on the way. In case you forgot, Blake and Gwen paired their country and pop genres together for the 2016 duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and it got an incredible response from fans, who would love to hear them collaborate again. Of course, the studio trip could’ve just been for one of them, with the other showing up for support, but hey, we can still HOPE for a collab, right?!

It’s been more than a year and a half since these two got together after their respective divorces, and things seem to be going better than ever. The lovebirds actually just wrapped up a season coaching on The Voice together, and their chemistry was undeniable in each and every episode. Now, though, they’ll have some time off to relax, and with Gwen’s three sons about to finish school for the year, we can likely expect the couple and the boys to pop up in Blake’s neck of the woods.

“Blake is planning on to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma [in Oklahoma] this summer,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff. He loves it there, especially in the summer.” Gwen and the kids have spent plenty of time in Oklahoma since the singers started dating, and they’ve adapted quite well to the country lifestyle! Hmm, perhaps a proposal will be on the way this summer, too!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are working on a new song together? Do you think they should?

