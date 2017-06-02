Bella Thorne Fuels Gregg Sulkin Reunion Rumors By Cheering Him On At Soccer Game

Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin just can’t stay away from each other! The seemingly on-again couple were spotted out together in LA, June 1 and it was too cute! Bella supported Gregg at his soccer game and she even taped him from the stands!

Bella Thorne, 19, may have moved on from Scott Disick, 33, however, she seems to have moved backward on her romance timeline. The actress was spotted out with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, at his soccer match in LA on June 1! Bella cheered Gregg on, while she sat field-side and Snap-chatted all of the action!

So, is this just a summer fling, or is it the real thing? — Well, it’s hard to tell with Bella, since she’s recently been linked to a slew of stars. From athletes, to actors and notorious partiers, aka Scott, Bella’s been on the prowl. However, we haven’t seen her look this smitten with her other suitors — NBA players, Jordan Clarkson, 24, and Chandler Parsons, 28.

Bella and Gregg also reunited on Memorial Day. The pair hit up a burger bar over the holiday on May 29, and things got steamy. “Bella and Gregg were laughing and texting as she was eating a burger and was also eating his food,” a source from the restaurant told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were having a fun time and she was all over him, but never once kissed him. It was more like fun, flirty, roughhousing. It looked like they were very relaxed around each other and had a fun time.” Awe!

The actress also got the internet buzzing when she fueled the romance rumors on same day! She posted a PDA throwback, where she was on top of Gregg, by a pool.

Bella and Gregg dated for about a year before they split in summer 2016. Although they chose to end their relationship [or so we thought], the two have remained the most amicable of exes. The proof? — At the end of April, Gregg tweeted his loving support for Bella when her new show, Famous In Love premiered. “Good luck tonight [Bella Thorne] ! You will kill it :) every1 please go show support to her by watching her new show tonight Famous in Love !!”, Gregg tweeted. How sweet?!

And, it looks like nothing has changed. Also, back in April, a source told us that Bella and Gregg still had feelings for each other. However, she just wanted to date around for a bit. And, she did just that; hence her PDA time in Cannes with Scott, as well as her other flings. So, maybe she got it out of her system and is ready to give Gregg another try? But, with a wild card like Bella, you never know!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Gregg will get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.