Best Dressed Of The Week: Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & More

From daring gowns to sexy mini dresses, our fave stars continued to flaunt their assets as they embraced barely-there summer looks — but who do you think rocked the best get-up on the red carpet? See all the looks and VOTE for your fave outfit.

Bella Hadid, 20, is on a serious style roll! The major model is everywhere we turn and always looks amazing — and that’s just what she did at the Dior and Sephora launch for the brand’s new mascara, where she rocked a nude corset mini dress from the fashion house. Her latest appearance comes on the heels of the Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled in a slew of stunning gowns, from barely-there sheer dresses to backless ensembles. I love how she switched up her style but still looked just as fierce — and she wasn’t alone!

While Bella dressed up, her pal, Kendall Jenner, dressed down in a romper and her fave new accessory — a fanny pack. Her Instagram-worthy look was relaxed and effortless, earning a place on our list as she polished off her ensemble with a bodysuit and a pair of sneakers. One to never shy away from glamour is Jennifer Lopez — and she pulled out all the stops on World of Dance, where she looked red hot in a spaghetti strap gown for the premiere of the show. JLo’s style is always on our radar, and we loved this sexy look on the sexy star.

Priyanka Chopra flaunted her legs in a sparkling, long-sleeved mini as she promoted Baywatch on the red carpet — and the thigh-grazing silhouette proved to be quite popular, as one of our fave street-style stars, Rihanna, rocked a plunging white dress that totally turned heads.

Another stylish songstress to top our list was Ellie Goulding, who looked like a princess in a sparkling Jenny Packham ensemble — and while we loved it, there were so many other great looks.

See who else stepped out and VOTE for who YOU think rocked the best get-up.

