Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Trump On Paris Accord: ‘You Can’t Go Back In Time, Only I Can’

Channeling his inner ‘Terminator,’ Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord with a hilarious reference to one of his best movies. ‘You can’t go back in time,’ he quipped, ‘only I can.’

Donald Trump, 70, may want to rethink his June 1 decision to back out from the Paris Climate Accord. Why? Because Hollywood nemesis Arnold Schwarzenegger, 69, — AKA the freakin’ Terminator — is breathing down his neck. Like many celebrities and politicians, Arnold couldn’t believe his ears when former friend Trump turned a blind eye to global warming and the risks greenhouses gases. “One man cannot destroy our progress,” he sternly said in a video message. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time — only I can do that.” Movie fans should get a taste of his human-killing machine character in The Terminator franchise.

“Please Mr. President, choose the future,” the actor continued. “No one remembers the people who told President Kennedy not to go to the moon. We remember the great leaders.” Including the TV ratings of Celebrity Apprentice, Arnold and Trump have disagreed on a few things over their intertwined careers. Like climate change for example. Unlike the President, the former governor of California cares about the environment and even attended the 2015 Paris meetings on climate in person. “I believe the science is in,” he declared in a summit at the time. “The debate is over and the time for action is now. This is bigger than any movie, this is the challenge of our time.” SOMEONE GETS IT!

But just because Trump made a foolish, careless decision yesterday, that doesn’t mean we have to lay down and take it. There are so many ways we can continue to help the environment in our daily lives, from the cars we drive to how much we recycle. Leaders like Barack Obama, engineer-turned inventor Elon Musk, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio will continue to make a positive difference in the world.

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

