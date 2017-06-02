Ariana Grande is a real live angel! The selfless singer took time out of planning her ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert to visit her injured fans in the hospital on June 2. The beauty posed for pics with several young girls injured when a bomber attacked her show on May 22.

If only everyone could be a little more like Ariana Grande! The stunning 23-year-old “Dangerous Woman” singer stopped by a Manchester hospital on June 2 to spend some time with the many fans that were injured when a maniac bombed an area near her concert on May 22, leaving 23 dead and many more maimed. Ari has been very open about how deeply this tragedy has affected her, and she put her money where her mouth is by visiting the victims while they healed. So touching! See all of the pics from her visit, here.

In a series of pics, Ari can be seen hugging, kissing, and doing silly faces with the young fans. All of the girls look over the moon to be spending time with their idol, even if it’s under terrible circumstances. We just love that she took the time to meet with them, especially considering how busy she is doing another nice thing… planning her One Love Manchester concert for June 4!

Just days after she was frantically whisked back to america following the horrifying attack, Ariana decided that she would not let the act of terrorism keep her from her fans and scare her away from performing. Instead, she announced the One Love Manchester concert, a benefit to raise money for all of the victims and their families. She enlisted the help of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and tons more stars. What a wonder, selfless human being!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the pics of Ariana hanging out with her fans in the hospital? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.