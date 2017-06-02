Two days ahead of her Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande returned to the U.K for the first time since the bombing at her May 22 concert. The singer was photographed touching down in London on June 2, and she had her boyfriend Mac Miller there for support.

Ariana Grande, 23, put on a brave face as she landed in England for the first time since the horrific bombing at her Manchester concert on May 22. It’s been less than two weeks since the tragedy that killed 22 people, but Ari is standing strong against the terrorists, returning to the city of the crime this weekend for a special concert that will benefit the victims. Although she cancelled a number of tour dates in the days after the bombing, Ariana revealed on May 26 she was ready to return to the stage to honor those affected by the attack, and she’s staying true to her word. Her boyfriend, Mac Miller, and parents were with her as she touched down in the U.K.

On May 27, the 23-year-old’s benefit concert was confirmed for June 4, with guests like Miley Cyrus, 24, Katy Perry, 32, and Justin Bieber, 23, all slated to attend and perform. Other performers were eventually announced, including Niall Horan, Usher, Coldplay, Little Mix and Black Eyed Peas. Tickets for the ‘One Love’ concert, which will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, sold out almost immediately after they went on sale. The proceeds from the sales will benefit victims and families of the bombing

“I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing,” Ariana wrote in a letter to her fans. “We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

