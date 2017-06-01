Mehgan James: 5 Things To Know About Reality Star Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating

Who is Mehgan James? — That’s the question on everyone’s mind since reports claim that she’s dating Rob Kardashian! She’s a reality star who’s actually dated some big names in Hollywood and you’ve got to get the scoop on her! Here’s everything you need to know about Mehgan.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Mehgan James, 27, have been in a secret relationship for the past few months, according to multiple reports. The pair have been allegedly laying low, while their growing romance has continued to blossom.

The news of Rob and Mehgan came at an interesting time. Although Rob and the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, 29, are broken up, he penned a sweet message to her on Mother’s Day. He referred to Chyna as “the woman I love” on Instagram for the holiday, which led fans to believe they were back together. But, that’s apparently not the case.

So, who exactly is Rob’s alleged new girlfriend? While you may or may not recognize her, Mehgan has actually been in the spotlight for quite some time. She’s been tied to professional athletes, reality TV shows and so much more. Check out five key things to know about her.

1. Mehgan is a former reality star, who’s no stranger to insane drama.

She’s appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club [season 9], Vh1’s Basketball Wives LA [she dated NBA player, Kedrick Brown, 36], and MTV’s 50 Cent: The Money and the Power. Mehgan’s on-screen nickname is “Texas Temptation” since she’s a sultry Houston native. She was reportedly kicked off Bad Girls Club after fighting with her cast mates, Falen and Rima. In the clip [above] of Mehgan’s best TV moments, she even admitted to paying for her own boob job.

2. She’s a fashion designer.

Mehgan is apparently the creative thumb behind the fashion line, “800 West”, which is featured in Fashion Nova. She’s reportedly even received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.

3. She’s been a fan of Rob and the Kardashians for quite some time now.

Mehgan posted this photo [below] of a box of Arthur George socks — Rob’s sock line. It was a gift from a friend and she captioned the pic, “MY bestfriend knows I love socks & The Kardashians . So she got me a 2 in one”.

MY bestfriend knows I love socks & The Kardashians . So she got me a 2 in one ❤️🤗 #arthurgeorge A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on May 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Just two weeks before the dating news broke, Mehgan actually posted a photo of herself, wearing Rob’s sock line and tagged him in the pic!

4. The Kardashians aren’t too excited about the new romance, according to reports.

The Kardashian sisters reportedly think that Mehgan is the last thing Rob needs, due to her wild past. They want him to settle down with a more calm woman, according to reports.

5. She may have been involved with some big names before Rob…

Mehgan’s reportedly dated NFL player, Kayvon Webster, 26, of the Los Angeles Rams [former Denver Broncos], former Denver Nuggets player, Quincy Miller, 24, and former college football star, DeAndre Perry. As mentioned above, she also dated Kedrick Brown.

And, while it’s only been rumored, Mehgan was reportedly involved with former NFL player Victor Cruz, 30, of the NY Giants. Mehgan reposted this message [below] of Cruz’s alleged former fiancee, who seemed to put him on blast for playing her.

My type of women !!! #pettybetty and I love it pic.twitter.com/MM3MGEUPuV — Mehgan James (@MehganJames) October 7, 2015

