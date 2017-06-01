Weather Channel Slams Trump’s Paris Accord Decision By Posting Global Warming Evidence

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has made another enemy. Following his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, the Weather Channel posted a series of articles on its home page to prove that global warming exists and is a very real threat to the planet.

Thank you Weather Channel for TRYING to slap some sense into Donald Trump, 70. The United States has now become the third country in the world to turn away from the dangers of global warming following the President’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord on June 1. As a result, the Weather Channel took matters into its own hands by posting countless articles that show concrete evidence of how rising temperatures are destroying the planet. “How Earth Could Suffer If We Pull Out Of Deal,” read the first story. “Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” read the second.

The website mentioned “the imminent collapse of a key ice shelf” and “Antarctica turning green” as key pieces of evidence that suggest Trump made a horrible decision today, followed by “California’s coast disappearing into the sea” and a “National park losing its name-sake” as further articles of undeniable information. Basically the ENTIRE New York homepage turned into a valid argument against Trump’s beliefs that global warming doesn’t exist. “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump said at the White House, “but [we will] begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction in terms that are fair to the United States and it’s workers.”

Celebrities and politicians alike immediately reacted with anger. Leonardo DiCaprio, an environmental activist, slammed Trump as “careless” on Twitter. Even Barack Obama issued a statement that calls out the new President’s “absence of American leadership.” Voters all across the nation are equally pissed that the U.S will abandon its pledge to reduce greenhouse gases. That being said, there are still ways we can ALL make a difference in our daily lives!

HollywoodLifers, how did you react to the Paris Climate Accord withdrawal? Comment below!

