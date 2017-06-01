Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream — Watch NBA Finals Game 1

Déjà vu! For the third year in a row, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will battle Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Catch this exciting basketball game online here live from Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. on June 1st at 9pm EST.

The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers will start the 2017 NBA Finals on the road against the Golden State Warriors. During their last Finals meeting, Stephen Curry and the 73-win, record breaking Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead to LeBron James and the Cavs. During this meeting, the Warriors will again have the home court advantage in the best of seven Finals series against Cleveland. The Warriors and Cavs are tied in their Finals meetings with a win a piece after the Warriors won their first Finals series in 2015 and Cleveland winning in 2016. This will be the tiebreaker Finals series to determine which team will be labeled a dynasty team forever.

Both teams were rolling through the 2017 NBA playoffs hardly losing a single game. While the Warriors perfect postseason is still intact going into the Finals against Cleveland, the Cavaliers dropped only one game to the Boston Celtics during their Eastern Conference Finals series. The Warriors last loss was almost 2 months prior to the beginning of the NBA Finals, when they dropped a game on Apr. 10th to the Utah Jazz and they have only lost twice in their last 28 games. To say the Warriors are dominating is an understatement, but the Cavs are in beast-mode too, so this should be a great series in the middle of what history will say is one of the greatest rivalries in all of basketball.

These two teams met twice during the 2017 regular season, each getting a win and both times the home team came out on top. LeBron has been in a zone for most of the postseason, breaking records and showing why he deserves to be called the GOAT… greatest of all time. During this 2017 postseason run to the finals LeBron passed Michael Jordan as the NBA’s All-Time Playoff Scoring Leader, but will LeBron be able to beat the Warriors who added All-Star Kevin Durant during the last offseason? Stay tuned and watch!

Two of the league's best ballhandlers match up… as Steph & the @Warriors face Kyrie & the @Cavs in the 2017 #NBAFinals on ABC! pic.twitter.com/LxS47IdYWP — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2017

