Vegan Bloggers Claim Extreme Raw Diet Gets Rid Of ‘Toxic’ Periods: Docs Issue Warning

Most girls would be horrified if their period suddenly stopped, but not vegan bloggers FreeLee the Banana Girl and Miliany Bonet. They claim that ‘that time of the month’ is ‘toxic,’ and can be stopped with a raw vegan diet. Yikes! Now doctors are speaking out about how terribly unhealthy that is.

This is honestly disturbing. Several vegan bloggers including FreeLee the Banana Girl and Miliany Bonet, have been bragging about losing their periods as a result of an extreme raw vegan diet. In 2013, FreeLee opened up about it, saying “a lot of people are like ‘that’s unhealthy’ and ‘that’s terrible.’ But is it? It felt good. It felt right. I just instinctively felt that I was still ovulating because I felt so good. I still believe that, largely, menstruation is toxicity leaving the body. So a lot of people are having these heavy periods and painful periods because they have a toxic body or have a toxic diet.” 19-year-old Miliany agreed, saying to Broadly “if a woman or young girl decided she wanted to stop menstruating or lighten up her heavy periods, then I would recommend a raw foods diet to help them with that.”

While super heavy or painful periods COULD be a sign of a bigger issue, regular periods are totally healthy, totally normal, and totally necessary for a woman’s body. Now doctors are trying to warn ladies against trying to stunt their natural flow by essentially starving themselves. “This is a very dangerous idea and displays a complete lack of understanding of female biology and the human body in general,” says Dr. Jen Gunter to DailyMail. “Periods are not bad or filled with toxins. This trend is alarming because it comes from someone who clearly has no understanding of periods or even biology in general and is just another form of body shaming.”

Even vegan dietitians agree. Vesanto Melinam, author of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, explains that vegan diets centered around only fruit are “low in protein and zinc. It’s not an ideal vegan diet because the nutrient intake is very insufficient.” That’s not to say that NO vegan diets are healthy — many are! But losing your period is a bad, bad sign. “These women believed it was good thing. They made a mythology out of it. But it’s not a normal thing. You need different food groups.”

So, what harm can this cause? “When women are very thin and don’t have a period they may not be ovulating, so they have very low estrogen and this is a risk for osteoporosis,” said Dr. Gunter. This kind of weight loss has other health concerns as well.” Hopefully women will listen and not torture their bodies in this way!

