Travis Scott Grabs Kylie Jenner’s Butt As They Get Cozy During Day Out In L.A. — PDA Pic

Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The rapper couldn’t even keep his hands off Kylie’s backside as they packed on the PDA in L.A. on May 31!

Travis Scott, 25, has himself a handful with Kylie Jenner — literally! The pair reunited to spend some time together on May 31, and photographers caught them hugging each other on the street, with both his hands cupped around her butt cheeks. Wearing leggings and a black hoodie, Kylie wrapped her arms around her man, facing away from the cameras, while he glared at the photog snapping away during their PDA-filled moment. As the reality star walked away from the embrace, it seems like Travis got one more quick squeeze in, too — he just can’t get enough of her!

Things have been heating up for these two ever since her split from Tyga, 27, in March, and it certainly appears that he’s the guy who’s helped her get over the 27-year-old for good! After all, Kylie and Tyga have broken up several times before, but this two-and-a-half month separation is by far their longest time apart. Although the 19-year-old hasn’t been hiding her romance with Travis, she’s definitely been more low-key about their time together than she was with Tyga. He hasn’t even shown up on her social media yet!

That doesn’t mean the couple isn’t serious, though. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie is more comfortable in this relationship than she’s ever been before! “She’s happy for the first time because she is in a relationship based on trust,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s never been more happy or secure than she is with Travis.”

Meanwhile, Travis is equally as happy. “He’s so proud that she’s his,” another source revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “Not a day goes by where he doesn’t idolize her beauty.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Travis as a couple? Do you think they’ll last?

