T.I.’s Friends Pushing Him To Dump Bernice Burgos: Throwing Him Wild Divorce Party

T.I. has been heating up with Bernice Burgos, but his friends have wanted him to cut it off with her, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why are they worried he’s ‘too caught up’ in his new relationship?

T.I. friends have reportedly been trying to look out for their man’s best interests as a newly single guy. “T.I. is sprung on Bernice [Burgos] and his boys are worried he’s getting too caught up,” a source close to the 36 year-old rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They want him to slow down and keep his options open for a while.” T.I. was married to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, for seven years after getting together in 2000. It’s definitely been a while since he’s been on the dating scene.

“He’s been in a relationship for so long they think he needs to stay single,” the insider explained. T.I.’s friend have reportedly not been fans of his reported new lady Bernice because they think he needs some time to himself. “They’re giving him a hard time about Bernice and trying to break them up,” the source continued. “They’re tempting him by bringing other women around every chance they get.”

T.I. reportedly has a big bash ahead of him because his buds have been planning the ultimate divorce party to unleash the rapper as a single man. “Now they’re planning a divorce party for him with lots of strippers and booze and Bernice is banned,” the insider told us. In the meantime, things have been going strong between Bernice and T.I. and they’ve reportedly enjoyed LA together. “T.I. spoiled Bernice. He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver and shopping money,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He sent she and her daughter to Disneyland for the day. He might not be making things public with Bernice, but he still spoils her, he’s good to her. She wants him to claim her more in public, but in the meantime he’s treating her very well.”

