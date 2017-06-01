Steph Curry Determined To Beat LeBron James & Cavs After Painful 2016 Loss

It’s on! The NBA finals are underway as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet up for the third straight year. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Warriors star Steph Curry is determined to bring home the championship once again after losing in 2016.

It’s the NBA final that all basketball fans have been hoping for, as for the third year in a row Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors are taking on LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. There’s nothing more exciting than watching the two best players in the league compete for greatness, and Steph is determined to win back the trophy that Cleveland took home in 2016. “Steph wants revenge from their collapse last year in the finals and is expecting not only a blowout tonight (June 1), but is telling teammates that anything less than a sweep would be a disappointment. He is determined to make the Warriors a dynasty and has full confidence they will get the job done,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Golden State sure as all the tools they need to become the dynasty that Steph, 28, desires, as they already have the most outstanding bench in the NBA. With stars like Draymond Green, 27, and Klay Thompson, 27, in the prime of their careers, they have years ahead to keep the team a powerhouse. The addition of superstar Kevin Durant, 28, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason added even more talent to the squad. They won the title back in 2015 and want another NBA Championship SO badly.

“He doesn’t want it any other way and is putting lots of pressure on himself and teammates in the process. He has a lot of clout and tonight is going to be a very interesting proving ground to see if his leadership is taken for granted or not,” our insider added. The team ended up with the best record in the NBA regular season and made history by becoming the first squad to go 12-0 in the 2017 NBA playoffs, sweeping past three different teams. Now they’ve just got one more hurdle against hard charging King James and the Cavs before they can hoist the NBA trophy above their heads again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Warriors will win the 2017 NBA title?