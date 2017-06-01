Steph Curry’s Beard: Why He Grew It & Everything To Know About His Finals Facial Hair

Steph Curry, aka ‘baby face’ has got jokes! The two-time MVP talked all about his newfound beard during an interview on June 1 and it was hysterical. Learn about the origin of his scruff and find out if he’ll shave before the Finals!

In case you didn’t notice, Steph Curry‘s got a pretty legit beard at the moment. The 29-year-old discussed his NBA Finals scruff in a hilarious interview with Good Morning America on June 1, and you can take look, below. Steph also got candid about dealing with people labeling him as “soft” and “baby-faced.”

So, what’s the deal with the newfound beard? — “As the title ‘baby face’ back in college, I always wanted to just grow a beard just to say I could,” Steph admitted. “And, I could never get it to connect on this side right here [as he grabbed the left side of his face]…”

When exactly did the beard come into effect for the Finals? — “About six months ago, it started to connect, so I got a little carried away with it and made up my own reason to have a playoff beard,” Steph said. At the time of the interview, the point guard admitted that his beard was “four months of hard work and perseverance.” Lol. So, now we know that Steph started his beard growth some time around February. Hashtag, important facts.

And, when will we get to see that adorable baby face again? — Well, everyone will have to wait until after the Finals, because Steph said there’s “not a chance” he’s going to shave his beard before the games begin.

“Soft,” or “baby face” — It doesn’t matter to Steph, who said that he’s only focused on his own view of himself. “I don’t know what’s in people’s minds, how they label me, how they perceive me… I know what I’m about. I know how I view myself, and life and my style of play on the basketball court,” he explained. He also added that it doesn’t matter “whether you think I’m soft or I’m tough or you think I look like I’m 16 or whatever.” Tell em’ Steph.

This isn’t the first time the NBA star’s “soft” image has come into play. His teammate, Draymond Green, 27, recently addressed how certain people perceive Steph during his podcast, Uninterrupted’s Dray Day. “People just automatically think that, ‘Man, this guy [Steph] ain’t from the hood. … He’s supposed to be soft and this, that.’ And of course, Steph is light-skinned, so they want to make him out to be soft.” But, Steph isn’t phased. All he’s got on his mind — besides his wife, Ayesha, 28, and kids, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1, — is a 2017 NBA championship.

Game 1 kicks off, June 1 in Oakland, California, at 9 PM ET. And, you can watch all of the action, right here. So, HollywoodLifers, let’s chat — Who’s your pick to take it all?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win Game 1?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.