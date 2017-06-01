Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Who Covered Nipples With Emojis

Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and other women have showed off in sultry topless photos on social media! We’ve rounded up their sexiest pics that they covered up with thanks to some fun emojis over their nipples! Would you ever dare to try the trend?

Kylie Jenner has always had her sexiest looks on lock, but the 19 year-old has proved that she can have some fun with her topless photos too! She promoted the new Baby Doll Matte shade of her lip kit with a sexy Snapchat that had her nipples covered with star emojis. She hasn’t been the only the only celeb to use cute little emojis to cover up her nipples. Miley Cyrus, 24, went the star route too when she shared a topless bathroom selfie before her hosting gig at the VMAs in August 2015. She opted for some adorable hot pink stars that we totally loved!

Kendall Jenner showed off her goofy side when she posted her own emoji photo. The 21 year-old mode decided to keep it fun with pizza emojis covering her up. The Kardashian-Jenner clan seemed to be obsessed with these hilarious emoji nipple covers because Khloe, 32, got in on the action too! Her hair stylist Jen Atkin shared a stunning picture of her. Khloe rocked a lace sheer bustier and accented the pic with some red hot heart emojis. They perfectly matched her crimson lips and showed off her gorgeous new blonde blunt haircut.

Do you think you would try to cover up your nipples with emojis? It would definitely be a bold move to post the photo on your Instagram or Snapchat story. It could totally be a blast though to take some test pics and see how it comes out. It’s always fun to try those wild trends out even if it’s for a giggle!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try out the emoji nipple cover trend? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!