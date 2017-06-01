Kardashian Family Worried Rob’s ‘Fragile Heart May Be Broken’ By Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian has reportedly moved on after his tumultuous split with Blac Chyna, but his family have already gotten concerned over his relationship with Mehgan James, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why are his sisters upset?

Rob Kardashian, 29, has reportedly gotten his sisters all hyped up again over his relationship status! “Khloe, Kris [Jenner], Kim and the rest of the Kardashians are upset over the news that Rob is dating Mehgan [James],” a Calabasas insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They always want the best for their Rob and they don’t think she is it. The sisters feel like Rob has gone from bad to worse in the relationship department moving from Blac [Chyna] to Mehgan, 27.” Rob only recently got out of his relationship with Blac, 29. Their breakup was not smooth, but they’ve had to make the best of it for their baby daughter Dream Kardashian.

“They think that Mehgan may be another unhealthy choice for Rob and they fear that his fragile heart may be broken by this new woman,” the source continued. “Because of what little they know about Mehgan, combined with her questionable past, getting kicked off the Bad Girls Club for fighting, the family wonders if Mehgan’s motives with Rob are insincere.” Mehgan definitely made a name for herself on the Oxygen reality show where she got in serious fights with her cast mates, Falen and Rima.

Rob’s sister Kim, 36, has reportedly become super worried about Rob and even told him how she feels. “Kim especially has expressed concerns for her younger brother. She thinks he is fresh out of one relationship and he should work on himself for a while. The last thing Rob needs is another woman trying to get pregnant with his child,” the insider told us.

A little something something since it's Wednesday and all 😏! A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on May 17, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

