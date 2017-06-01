Rihanna Stuns In Sexy All-Black Look At NBA Finals After Getting Body-Shamed

Rihanna definitely isn’t letting those body-shaming bullies scare her into hiding! The sexy singer stepped out at the NBA Finals on June 1 looking hotter than ever in a cleavage-baring black top and an edgy oversized jacket.

Slay, Rihanna, SLAYYY! The stunning “Love on the Brain” performer proved that no body-shamers can keep her down when she took her court-side seat at the NBA Finals game looking hotter than ever! While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors battled it out for the third year in a row, RiRi sat pretty with her assistant Jennifer Rosales in the front row.

Rih rocked an all-black look featuring super tight leggings, a low-cut tank top that showed tons of cleavage, and a chic oversized jacket that gave the look a casual-cool vibe. Rihanna was fat-shamed recently when reports claimed she was pregnant because her legs were looking a little thicker, and since then she’s been wearing plenty of hot outfits to prove that she doesn’t give an eff what anyone thinks!

One person who definitely thinks she looks perfect? ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy got totally distracted by the diva and even missed an important moment from the game. “I don’t about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me,” he squealed with glee. “Are you kidding me!?” The moment was totally adorable. Can you blame him?

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Rihanna was definitely in good company at the game, socializing with TIDAL CEO Jay Z and comedian Kevin Hart too. Unfortunately Beyonce was nowhere to be seen, but we’re sure she’s enjoying the game from home, what with the two impending babies and all.

Celebs came out for the NBA Finals! #JayZ, #KevinHart & #Rihanna are in the building for Game 1 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

